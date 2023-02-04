ConocoPhillips’ (COP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after buying an additional 375,900 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

