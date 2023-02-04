Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,639,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,161,000 after buying an additional 786,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after buying an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,422,000 after buying an additional 128,755 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,170,000 after buying an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after buying an additional 336,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,218,679.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,738.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 46,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,218,679.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,738.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $896,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 222,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,820 shares of company stock worth $2,420,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $393.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.09 million. Research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

