Cowen Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $332.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $267.00 to $332.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.51% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.45.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $371.01 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
