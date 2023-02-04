Cowen Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $332.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $267.00 to $332.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $371.01 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

