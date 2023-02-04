CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

CRA International stock opened at $121.73 on Thursday. CRA International has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $125.94. The company has a market cap of $867.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.41.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. CRA International had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $148.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CRA International will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 338,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CRA International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CRA International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 1,301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

