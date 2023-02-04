Creative Planning Acquires 1,013 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Loews were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Loews by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Loews Stock Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have commented on L. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.