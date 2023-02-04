Creative Planning Acquires 1,327 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,441 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 70,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41.

Insider Activity

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 41.53%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

