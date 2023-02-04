Creative Planning Acquires 36,545 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,545 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

BHC stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $26.39.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 942.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

