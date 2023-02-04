Creative Planning Acquires 3,690 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 96.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,906 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 214.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,398,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092,424 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,411,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,088,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,843 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Insider Activity

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,114 shares of company stock worth $9,120,434. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also

