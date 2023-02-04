Creative Planning Acquires 3,915 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 107.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $62,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KIM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

KIM stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

