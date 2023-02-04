Creative Planning Acquires New Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 156.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 143.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 720.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 26,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $187.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.17.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWAV. Bank of America upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total value of $271,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,863,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,241 shares of company stock worth $14,057,767. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

