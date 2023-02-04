Creative Planning Acquires New Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $54.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

