Creative Planning Boosts Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in InterDigital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in InterDigital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in InterDigital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in InterDigital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC opened at $71.29 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on IDCC. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

