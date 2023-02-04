Creative Planning Boosts Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Western Union were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 13,546.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,401,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,856 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 142.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth $26,384,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2,258.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,544 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WU opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

