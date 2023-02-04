Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

nVent Electric Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $40.25 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.37.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

