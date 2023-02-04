Creative Planning Buys 1,151 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of BKI stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $62.85. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

About Black Knight

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.