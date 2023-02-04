Creative Planning Buys 1,765 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 61.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 39.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 14.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 772.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.47. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.31 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

