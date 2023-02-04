Creative Planning Buys 39,895 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,964 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,895 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on MFG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mizuho Financial Group news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $651,334.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,093,750 shares in the company, valued at $31,123,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
Featured Articles
