Creative Planning Buys 39,895 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,964 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,895 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MFG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mizuho Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:MFG opened at $3.16 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mizuho Financial Group news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $651,334.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,093,750 shares in the company, valued at $31,123,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.