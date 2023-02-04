Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1,311.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 226,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 210,045 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,756,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,819,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,164,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 295.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HAP opened at $50.74 on Friday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70.

