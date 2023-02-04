Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLOK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 803,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 419,248 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,145 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $36.75.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.