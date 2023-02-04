Creative Planning Decreases Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Creative Planning reduced its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 121.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,608. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $778.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $778.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $801.20. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $598.01 and a 52-week high of $885.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Articles

