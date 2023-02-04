Creative Planning Grows Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,052,355 shares of company stock valued at $244,263,484 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $53.15 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

