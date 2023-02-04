Creative Planning Grows Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST opened at $19.07 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several research firms have commented on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

