Creative Planning Grows Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $81.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $103.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading

