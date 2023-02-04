Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,482,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,430,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 66.2% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 41,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $49.79 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.