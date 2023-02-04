Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 266.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,492,000 after purchasing an additional 940,977 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,113,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

