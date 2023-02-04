Creative Planning Has $383,000 Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.