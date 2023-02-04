Creative Planning Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

