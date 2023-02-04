Creative Planning Has $401,000 Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $345.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.47 and its 200 day moving average is $269.95. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $390.13.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.09.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

