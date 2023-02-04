Creative Planning Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nordson were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $248.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $683.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.46 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

