Creative Planning Has $406,000 Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $47.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $49.73.

