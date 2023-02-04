Creative Planning Has $408,000 Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Creative Planning grew its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rambus were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -189.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research firms recently commented on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,173 in the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

