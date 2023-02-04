Creative Planning Has $419,000 Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AAON were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 397.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,660,000 after purchasing an additional 469,391 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in AAON by 81.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 344,398 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON during the second quarter valued at about $13,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 46.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after acquiring an additional 188,771 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AAON during the second quarter valued at about $9,706,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $192,519.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $192,519.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $176,636.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,270.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,131 in the last three months. 19.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Trading Up 1.1 %

AAON stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average is $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. AAON had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AAON to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.