Creative Planning Has $430,000 Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $253.77 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.30 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.90 and a 200-day moving average of $283.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 87.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

