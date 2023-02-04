Creative Planning Has $434,000 Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,668,000 after buying an additional 108,672 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

MAA stock opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 102.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.54.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,319.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

