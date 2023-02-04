Creative Planning Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ashland were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ashland by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASH shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.67.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.32%.

Ashland Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.