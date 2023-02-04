Creative Planning Increases Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.08.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of ALLY opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

