Creative Planning Increases Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Creative Planning raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 446.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 28,335 shares valued at $1,286,901. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSXMA. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

