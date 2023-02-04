Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Creative Planning grew its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in RPC were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in RPC by 20.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in RPC by 17.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in RPC by 5.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Stock Performance

NYSE RES opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.78. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48.

RPC Increases Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.37 million. RPC had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPC news, Director Pam R. Rollins sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,389.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pam R. Rollins sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,389.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $561,697.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,372,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,789,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,951 shares of company stock worth $1,824,326 over the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

