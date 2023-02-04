Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradyne Trading Down 3.2 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

Shares of TER opened at $107.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.32. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

