Creative Planning Invests $425,000 in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Creative Planning bought a new position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,344,000 after acquiring an additional 278,345 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 452.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 324,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 265,488 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,243,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,464,000 after acquiring an additional 218,551 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 912,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,966,000 after acquiring an additional 192,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,048,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,736,000 after acquiring an additional 129,643 shares in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KB opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

