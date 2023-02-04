Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cloudflare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 461.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,897.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,285 shares of company stock worth $24,079,576 in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

NET opened at $59.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $132.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $253.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

