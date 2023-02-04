Creative Planning Makes New $445,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,276 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,100,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $88.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.29.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

