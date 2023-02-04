Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVES. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

AVES opened at $43.97 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.