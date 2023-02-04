Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $46,943,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 431.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,637,000 after acquiring an additional 673,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,509,000 after purchasing an additional 587,470 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 585,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 576,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 432,025 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $66.47 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.91.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

