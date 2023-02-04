Creative Planning Purchases 12,491 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PHG. TheStreet lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

About Koninklijke Philips

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

