Creative Planning Purchases 1,748 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,670,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 179.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,643 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 88.0% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,558,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,037,000 after purchasing an additional 729,299 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 64,013.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 680,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,897,000 after purchasing an additional 679,188 shares during the period.

Alcoa stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,188 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,165.

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

