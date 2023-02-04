Creative Planning Purchases 1,803 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Olin were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Olin stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average is $53.32. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

