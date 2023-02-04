Creative Planning Purchases 211 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Creative Planning increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $272.88 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $424.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

