Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 20,867 Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,772,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 135,118 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
DFIS opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10.
