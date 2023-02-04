Creative Planning Raises Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Creative Planning grew its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in F5 were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 140.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in F5 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV opened at $152.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $217.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.34.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,354 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,348. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Profile



F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

